Aadar Jain makes a comeback during Covid-19 pandemic

Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain who made a very impressive but alas unsuccessful debut in Yash Raj Film’s underrated Qaidi Band in 2017, is all set for a comeback.

Aadar who is the son of the great Raj Kapoor’s daughter, is now shooting for his post-debut film Hello Charlie, a goofy Chaplinesque being produced Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan apparently saw bits of Qaidi Band and decided Aadar had what it takes.

Confirming his comeback vehicle, Aadar who plays the title role in Hello Charlie says, “Yes we back to shooting the film. I’d love to tell you more about it. But until the producers announce the film I am not allowed to.”

Apparently, Hello Charlie being directed by Pankaj Saraswat, is being shot under the strictest precautionary rules. The actors are fully sanitized before facing the camera and there is no physical contact between actors even on camera.

Incidentally the film’s title was a bit of an ambiguous puzzle. Some portals called it Good Day Charlie. Others insisted it was Howdy Charlie.

Hello Charlie, it is. Make a note of the title. You’ll be hearing it a lot in the coming months.

