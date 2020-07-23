Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological trauma in Bollywood

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who recently engaged in war of words with Anurag Kashyap after criticising independent filmmakers, has spoken about the ordeal he had to face in Bollywood.
A Twitter user asked him to take names who have done him wrong and get inspired by Kangana Ranaut. "I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved,” he wrote on Twitter.
I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved. https://t.co/q0YZs8bHYY
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020
I was also around 33 at the time. ????
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020
Earlier this week, he hit out at independent filmmakers stating that they eventually become Bollywood flunkies. “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the ‘system’ for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?” the actor had written on Twitter.
