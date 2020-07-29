Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt pens a beautiful birthday note for her father with a throwback picture

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media by his fans, friends and family as well. Among these, Sanjay's daughter Trishala's heartfelt wish for her father was the one that stood out.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently in Mumbai while his wife Maanayata Dutt and the twins are stuck in Dubai because of the pandemic. They had flown to Dubai before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. Wishing Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata shared an adorable throwback picture and wrote, “Happy birthday love …..love you ???????? #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod"
