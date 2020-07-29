25 Years of Kartavya: Sanjay Kapoor remembers Divya Bharti who passed away during the shooting of the film

Today, Sanjay Kapoor starrer Kartavya completed 25 years of release. The film also starred Juhi Chawla. Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video song from the film. Divya Bharti was chosen to play the female lead and had completed 30 percent of the shoot before her unfortunate demise in 1993. She was then replaced by Juhi Chawla.

Sharing a video song from the film featuring him and Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor shared the good and sad memories associated with the film. “'Beautiful and Sad memories of Kartavya , The first film I signed , My first Pay cheque , Got the opportunity to work with the wonderful and very talented Juhi chawala , The very sad and unfortunate part was that we lost The very beautiful Divya bharti during the shooting of this film infact I had shot this song first with her , This film will always be Special and very close to my heart #25years #29thjuly1995 #kartavya(sic),” he wrote.

The action film was directed by Raj Kanwar and the music was given by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Kartavya also starred Amrish Puri and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.

