Parth Samthaan heads to Pune after having a panic attack due to COVID-19

Parth Samthaan was recently diagnosed with Coronavirus and had immediately been admitted to a hospital. The actor had started shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and in a week’s time the shooting had to be stopped for a few days while the set was moved from Killick Nixon Studios to SJ Studios. In his recent report, Parth tested negative for Coronavirus and recently confirmed via Twitter that he is currently in Pune with his mother. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star posted a picture of his mother on his Instagram story who happens to reside in Pune.

The actor received a tweet that read, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice”. To which, Parth replied, “Dear @Suhaasi,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family ..”

Take a look at his tweet.

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family ..

