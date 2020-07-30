Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic blessed with a baby boy; share first picture 

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Bollywood actress and model Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy today. Pandya took to his social media handle to share the happy news.

“We are blessed with our baby boy,” wrote Hardik along with a picture of the baby, where the cricketer is seen holding the baby's tiny fingers. Soon after, wishes started pouring in for the new parents by Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers.

Hardik and Natasa were updating their fans and followers with pictures about their pregnancy. Their pictures shared during this period were going viral and were receiving love from fans all over.

Hardik had popped the question to Natasa around the time of New Year. Pandya had earlier shared a picture of a small wedding ceremony they had during the lockdown.

