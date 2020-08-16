Dhoni Retires: Ranveer Singh recalls his first meeting with MSD from 11-12 years ago 

For Indian cricket it is the end of an era as former captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. He announced his retirement on Instagram with a video capturing some of his best moments of his career. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Fans of MS Dhoni took to social media to thank him for all the memories and glory he brought to the country. Bollywood celebrities too reacted to this big news. Actor Ranveer Singh who is a big fan of the game and Dhoni took to his social media handle and recalled his first encounter with Dhoni and how it led to him taking up an underpaid job. He also shared a picture of him with Dhoni which was clicked around 2008-09 when he assisted during the shoot of a commercial featuring Dhoni.

He also narrated the story behind his first meeting with Dhoni before and after getting into the movies. “This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger,” he wrote.

Talking about the time he met Dhoni post the release of his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, he wrote, “After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said ‘hey I know you’re a massive MSD fan, he’s shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if you’d like’. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds!”

