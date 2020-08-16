Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 50th birthday with family and close friends; see pics 

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns 50 today. The actor who has entertained the Hindi film audience for over 25 years has celebrated his 50th with his family members and close friends at his home in Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan, brother -in-law Kunal Kemmu, sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband arrived at Bebo and Saif's residence for the birthday party.

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Saif Ali Khan cutting his birthday cakes with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan standing beside him. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Bhai ❤️????

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture where she is seen happily posing with Saif and Kunal and wrote, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2"

View this post on Instagram

Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 15, 2020 at 10:39pm PDT

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the birthday celebrations and wrote, "Happy 50th Saifu ! ????✨???? Coolest brother in law ever ❤️????????#family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration"

View this post on Instagram

Happy 50th Saifu ! ????✨???? Coolest brother in law ever ❤️???????? #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration????????????

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

