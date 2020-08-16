Dhoni Retires: R Madhavan, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities send in good wishes 

For Indian cricket it is the end of an era as former captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. He announced his retirement on Instagram with a video capturing some of his best moments of his career. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Fans of cricket and MS Dhoni were definitely heartbroken by the news, but extended warm wishes to the cricketer and wished him good luck for his journey ahead. Bollywood celebrities too took to social media to react to this big news.

Here's how Bollywood celebs reacted:

@msdhoni Bro you always were super CLASSY, STYLISH AND HUMBLE. I have always admired you demure and grit. Aur अलविदा कहने का आपका अंदाज़ दिल छू gaya और आंसू भी ले आए। what an appropriate song you chose ….I smiled and had tears at the same time. pic.twitter.com/7fMvzwYIXb

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 16, 2020

Legends don’t retire, they simply move on. Thank you for carrying your epic journey with so much class and ease #MSDhoni.

You have been and will forever be a life lesson and inspiration to people well beyond sport…♥️???????? pic.twitter.com/gs5oehm97i

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 16, 2020

Not once, never, can i remember our hearts not pounding, our excitement levels not rising when Dhoni came out to bat. A true game changer.You made cricket seem simple, almost casual, yet exhilarating. Unexpected. If that’s not genius, I don’t know what is #Dhoni

— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 15, 2020

End of an Era. Thank you @msdhoni for all the memories! All the best for your next innings. You filled a nation with belief and pride. One of the greatest of all time. ????????

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 15, 2020

मेरे प्यारे @msdhoni!

ज़िंदगी की असली उड़ान अभी बाक़ी है,

ज़िंदगी के कई इम्तिहान अभी बाक़ी है,

अभी तो नापी है मुट्ठी भर ज़मी हमने,

अभी तो सारा आसमान बाक़ी है!!!

हम भले ही आपको खेल के मैदान में मिस करें! लेकिन हमारे दिलों पर आप हमेशा राज करेंगे।जीते रहो।

आपका फ़िल्मी पिता।???? pic.twitter.com/qdkn1lT0KJ

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2020

A big thank you to both of you for your contribution to cricket, I am and will always be a fan. Huge respect @msdhoni sir & @ImRaina sir!#MSDhoni #Raina

— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 15, 2020

Nooooo !!!

You’ve always known the best ..

Thanks for the entertainment ???????????? #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field https://t.co/cuRg79nUwP

— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results