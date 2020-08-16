Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a goofy boomerang video wishing the sparkle of her life 

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns 50 today. The actor who has entertained the Hindi film audience for over 25 years celebrated his 50th with his family members and close friends at his home in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video of the couple having fun and another video of Saif and Bebo kissing before cutting the cake. Sharing the videos from the birthday celebration, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life"

Saif's sister Soha, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora and her husband and Karisma Kapoor were also present at Saif's 50th birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Bebo and Saif announced that they are pregnant with their second child together. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in an official statement.

