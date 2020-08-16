Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a childhood picture wishing his father 

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns 50 today. The actor who has entertained the Hindi film audience for over 25 years has celebrated his 50th with his family members and close friends at his home in Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan’s son with Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his Instagram handle to wish his father. Sharing a throwback picture of the time when he was a kid, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad 5️⃣0️⃣.” Take a look:

Happy Birthday Dad 5️⃣0️⃣ ❤️

Saif's sister Soha, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband were also present at Saif's 50th birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is in Goa along with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The siblings have been spending their time outdoors in Goa enjoying the monsoon. Sara has been posting pictures from their getaway amid the pandemic and seems like they are having a lot of fun.

