Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen childhood pictures wishing her father 

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns 50 today. The actor who has entertained the Hindi film audience for over 25 years has celebrated his 50th with his family members and close friends at his home in Bandra.
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a series of childhood pictures of her with Saif Ali Khan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba ❤️????????????????????” Take a look:
Saif's sister Soha, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband were also present at Saif's 50th birthday celebration.
