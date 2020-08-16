Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen childhood pictures wishing her father 

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns 50 today. The actor who has entertained the Hindi film audience for over 25 years has celebrated his 50th with his family members and close friends at his home in Bandra.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a series of childhood pictures of her with Saif Ali Khan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba ❤️????????????????????” Take a look:

Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba ❤️????????????????????

Saif's sister Soha, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband were also present at Saif's 50th birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is in Goa along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The siblings have been spending their time outdoors in Goa enjoying the monsoon. Sara has been posting pictures from their getaway amid the pandemic and seems like they are having a lot of fun.

