Akshay Kumar shells out nearly Rs 6 lakhs for a game of housie with the team of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar along with the team of the upcoming film Bell Bottom headed to the UK a few days ago to start filming. According to reports, Akshay Kumar and his family along with the film's crew played housie during the flight and the lead man managed to shell out 6000 Pounds (nearly Rs 6 lakhs) for the game.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar wanted to keep the team motivated and keep anxiety away. The Sooryavanshi actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara. The family was spotted at the airport before they left for the UK. Apart from them, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tiwari were also a part of the team that travelled to the UK for the shoot.

Meanwhile, Akshay and his team were put under 14-day quarantine by the government and they will finally commence shooting for the much awaited spy thriller with-in a day. The team will be shooting for 40-days straight in a start to finish schedule. Akshay along with his producers have ensured that everyone is taken care off and the crew has also been equipped with high tech instruments to keep a check on oxygen level, fever and heart rate. The film is gearing up for a 2021 release and after the UK schedule; the team will shoot in India before calling it a wrap.

