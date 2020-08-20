Akshay Kumar shells out nearly Rs 6 lakhs for a game of housie with the team of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar along with the team of the upcoming film Bell Bottom headed to the UK a few days ago to start filming. According to reports, Akshay Kumar and his family along with the film's crew played housie during the flight and the lead man managed to shell out 6000 Pounds (nearly Rs 6 lakhs) for the game.
Reportedly, Akshay Kumar wanted to keep the team motivated and keep anxiety away. The Sooryavanshi actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara. The family was spotted at the airport before they left for the UK. Apart from them, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tiwari were also a part of the team that travelled to the UK for the shoot.
