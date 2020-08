Actress Ileana D’Cruz is using this quarantine time by spending quality moments at her mother’s place. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories whilst sunbathing.

Enjoying the beautiful sunny weather, the actress was sporting black bikini top and white shorts as he listened to Snoop Dogg's song 'Sunshine'. “Turned Mama’s backyard into my little sunbathing spot,” she captioned one of the photos.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz will next star in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

