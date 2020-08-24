Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh match airport looks as they return from Bangalore 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been in quarantine since March, made a quick trip to Bangalore to visit her family. During an ask me session that Deepika conducted on her social media for her fans, she said that the first thing she would want to do once restrictions ease-out was to visit her family in Bangalore.

Now, as the restrictions on interstate travel eased-out across the country, Deepika Padukone arrived back to Mumbai with Ranveer Singh after meeting her parents and sister in Bangalore. She was keen to pay them a visit before she resumed shooting for her next film, which is going to be soon now as slowly shoots begin to resume. All the months of lockdown, Deepika had been away from her family, only connected virtually, checking on them all the time.

After evaluating the situation, the actress decided to travel to Bangalore, accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh, both taking all the necessary precautions during the travel. Both of them were also papped at the Mumbai airport as they arrived donning matching outfits – black t-shirt and blue denims. Both of them were wearing masks.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be beginning shoot for the Shakun Batra directorial. Meanwhile, Ranveer will begin work on his next projects.

