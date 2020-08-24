Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta get goofy on the sets of Bell Bottom; watch

The team of Bell Bottom including the actors Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta are currently in the UK shooting for the first schedule of their film. The team landed in the UK a few weeks back and completed their 14 day mandatory quarantine before starting with the shoot.

On Monday, Lara shared a happy video with Huma from the sets of the film. The two can be seen enjoying the sunny weather. In the selfie video, the two can be seen making faces and goofing around. Sharing the video on Instagram, Lara wrote, “It’s a Humzamania!!!! Give 2 girls some Scottish sunshine and we’ll give you some crazy!!! ????????. #wholetthegirlsout !!!! #bellbottom @iamhumaq”

Commenting on the post, Huma wrote, “Awwwww Laraaaaaa ❤ I’m glad our crazies collided”

A few days back, commencing the shoot of the film, Akshay Kumar shared a video from the first day on the set. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action????Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck ” Check out his post here:

Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action????Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck ???????? #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent

