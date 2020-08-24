Korean Boy Band Bts Just Broke All Youtube Records

As if the Korean boy band BTS weren’t popular enough, they just released the music video for their FIRST all English single called Dynamite and set a NEW RECORD, cultivating 102 million views in the first day, according to YouTube. That makes Dynamite the first YouTube song EVER to get over 200 million views within the first 24 hours. It also became the fastest song ever to reach number one in 100 countries! These lucky boys are now working on their new album and we bet they are all taking crash courses in English.

Photo: BTS on The Today Show

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

