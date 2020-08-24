Rod Stewart Has A Clever Idea For Social Distancing

So what if Rod Stewart is three decades older than his wife Penny Lancaster? He more than manages to keep up with her on their trek through Europe. Rod is a true sun worshipper as one can clearly see by his his permanent tan, but the heat and humidity in Venice, Italy, made him glad he brought along a sun umbrella. After shopping and having lunch outside, the couple took a cooling gondola ride, with their masks on. Here’s a thought: is an umbrella a substitute for a mask? It certainly helps in social distancing…

