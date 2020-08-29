Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “Count the memories, not the calories”, and we couldn’t agree more!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently joined social media and is one of the most followed actresses of Bollywood in a span of months. Driving her fans in frenzy with her posts, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback pictures frequently, giving us major goals. From behind-the-scenes with her husband Saif Ali Khan to sharing cute pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena has become a social media sensation for all the right reasons.
Take a look at her picture.
View this post on Instagram
Count the memories, not the calories… ???? #FoodForThought #Deep
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 28, 2020 at 3:10am PDT
