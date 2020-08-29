Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “Count the memories, not the calories”, and we couldn’t agree more!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently joined social media and is one of the most followed actresses of Bollywood in a span of months. Driving her fans in frenzy with her posts, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback pictures frequently, giving us major goals. From behind-the-scenes with her husband Saif Ali Khan to sharing cute pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena has become a social media sensation for all the right reasons.

She recently announced with Saif Ali Khan that they are expecting a baby and has already taken her maternity fashion game pretty seriously. The entire industry congratulated the couple and are eagerly waiting for the baby to arrive. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a throwback picture of herself ordering food with the caption, “Count the memories, not the calories… ???? #FoodForThought #Deep” and it is a major weekend mood for us.

Take a look at her picture.

Count the memories, not the calories… ???? #FoodForThought #Deep

