“80s for me is a super colourful, super cool era and it’s amazing that our film is set in that period,”- Bell Bottom actress Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is thrilled to start shooting Bell Bottom in which she is cast opposite Akshay Kumar. The gorgeous girl has a very hectic shoot life ahead of her. She is starting Bell Bottom now and then in October, Vaani starts her next, a love story opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. This manic 2020, which has seen the industry plagued by the coronavirus, is definitely ending on a strong note for her.

“I am just excited right now to start work again after a lockdown. It's going to be hectic but I also know it's going to be very fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects,” says Vaani, who is among the top leading ladies of Bollywood to have signed big projects in lockdown.

Ask Vaani how she has prepped for Bell Bottom during the lockdown and she says, “Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It’s been all about getting back in the zone in a new way! We are making do with what we have. So, I cannot complain.”

Bell Bottom is reported to be set in the 1980s and Vaani shared how she has been getting into the skin of her character for the same. “Well, I am particularly excited about the 80's look and feel and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It’s been a fun process to soak in the 80s era,” she says.

Vaani adds, “’80s for me is a super colourful, super cool era and it’s amazing that our film is set in that period. As a part of my research, it’s been really fun to catch on Hindi films set in that time and read about the era to just pick up mannerisms, style, and life. Rest, I will improvise given the script and my character. I wish I could give more details but at this point, I really can’t.”

