Angelina Jolie: We Already Know You’re A Good Mother!

Looking good, Angelina Jolie is apparently NOT happy with the negative publicity she’s been getting for dragging out the finalization of her divorce from Brad Pitt. She doesn’t like the accusations- especially since they coincide with Brad getting a new girlfriend. To remind us of what a thoughtful mother she is, she took all six of her kids out to dinner at Nobu, where there’s always a pack of paparazzi. (Maddox drove up in his own truck.)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results