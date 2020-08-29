Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu for Eros International

Anees Bazmee is among the most loved directors in Bollywood with comic capers like No Entry, Singh Is King, Welcome, Ready, Welcome Back and Mubarakan under kitty. Anees is gearing up to resume the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 soon, and has also scripted a pure love story after a long time. Bollywood Hungama had previously reported that Eros International has bagged the Hindi remake rights of Dookudu and are in talks with a director for the same. We have now discovered that the ace-filmmaker, Anees Bazmee, is in advanced talks with Eros International for the official remake of Mahesh Babu’s 2011 blockbuster.

“Anees has been wanting to step out of his comfort zone of making comedies for a while now and he feels Dookudu is the best film to venture out. He is in talks with Eros for the remake ever since the start of lockdown and is on the verge of signing the contract soon. If everything goes as planned, this would be Anees Bazmee’s next film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

That’s not all, though the soul of Dookudu remains the same, Anees and Eros have been reworking on the script to match the Hindi audience sensibility. “It’s been 9 years since the release of Dookudu, and it is important to tweak the script to make it palatable for today’s time. That’s being worked upon now,” the source further shared and also informed that there is a delay in signing dotted lines because Anees and Eros are yet to reach the common ground of financial terms and conditions. “It should happen soon,” assured the source. The hunt for leading actor to step into Mahesh Babu's shoes will begin once Anees signs the dotted lines.

Apart from these films, Anees has also written the script of No Entry Mein Entry, which is to star Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in a double role with 10 heroines. The filmmaker is reportedly awaiting a go ahead from Salman and Boney to take the film on set.

