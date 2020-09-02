Aditya Chopra plans global celebrations on the occasion of YRF 50?

Aditya Chopra is planning to celebrate the 50th year of Yash Raj Films in an extremely grand manner. The head honcho of YRF and one of the most successful filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, Aditya is planning to globally celebrate this remarkable milestone by India’s first and only integrated studio. Here is the lowdown on some of the details that we have learned that YRF has been silently planning to execute all through 2021.

“Aditya Chopra is keeping all cards close to his chest when it comes to YRF Project 50. YRF turning 50 is a grand occasion for the Indian film industry and Adi wants to make the celebrations touch Hindi cinema lovers across the world. YRF Project 50 will be celebrated across all major countries where Hindi films currently release. So, the grand celebrations will happen in the US, UK, Australia & New Zealand, the Middle East, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, France, Germany, Russia, Switzerland, which became synonymous to romance in India due to Yash Chopra shooting so many of his iconic films in this beautiful country, among other key countries,” reveals a trade source on conditions of anonymity.

The trade source further elaborates, “The celebrations will be truly special and aimed to connect with Hindi film lovers. From YRF film festivals in various countries given all the iconic and cult films that they have produced to reliving the superhit songs that the banner has to offer through radio concerts and offline activities, to promotions with several key artists in these markets when their films release the next year, the 50th year celebrations will be something to remember.”

Our source confirms that the global YRF Project 50 plan will be announced once Aditya Chopra evaluates where the world is heading post-COVID-19. “These are big plans that will evoke a lot of nostalgia around brand YRF and its movies. It will show how the legacy brand has shaped pop culture across generations. It will be executed on a big scale and thus mapping out how coronavirus pans out in the world is key to rolling out this global celebration plan. We expect Adi to announce this plan early 2021 as one hopes a vaccine will turn things around for people across the world and the mood to celebrate kicks in again!” says the source.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s TIGER 3 announcement to be made on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results