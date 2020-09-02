Sophie Choudry’s version of the ‘100 Squat Challenge’ is major Monday motivation!

Singer, actress, former VJ Sophie Choudry took up the ‘100 squat challenge’ initiated by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Being a fitness enthusiast and a ‘Pilates Girl’, Sophie gave the challenge her little twist by doing the challenge 200 times instead of 100.

In a video posted on her social media, Sophie can be seen doing 10 squat variations in her bedroom on a yoga mat, wearing activewear. “Squat it like it’s hot ???????? Thanks @yasminkarachiwala for nominating me for #yasminschallenge #100squatchallenge .. Of course, this is me, so I did 200???? 20 of each. Here are my 10 squat variations. With gyms still shut, do try this at home everyone! Such a great way to stay fit & Nominate your friends too!!????????,” wrote Sophie.

To which, Yasmin Karachiwala replied, “Outstanding Soph, you've shown more variations, proud of you ????????”.

If that isn’t motivation enough, Sophie took up the challenge despite troubles in her right knee. She wrote, “If you have knee issues, wider squats are better for you, or toes turned out at least. My right knee has been troubling me a bit but am pushing through????????”

P.s Have speeded up the video. Also if you have knee issues, wider squats are better for you, or toes turned out at least. My right knee has been troubling me a bit but am pushing through???????? Meanwhile nominating my super hot and fit @_vaanikapoor_ @shrutzhaasan @rakulpreet ????

