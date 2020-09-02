2 Years Of Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share behind-the-scenes photos 

Two years ago, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer in Dinesh Vijan production, a horror-comedy Stree. The film starred Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others and gave us a great laugh and also induced some chills.

Marking the second anniversary of Stree, Shraddha shared some fun images on her social media. Shraddha took to her social media and said," #2YearsOfStree." The actress shared a carousel of images of stills from the film and some BTS too.

#2YearsOfStree ???????? @rajkummar_rao @amarkaushik @pankajtripathi @aparshakti_khurana @nowitsabhi @maddockfilms

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) on Aug 30, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Rajkummar Rao also shared some memories and wrote, "पलट (पर अगर हमारी स्त्री आपको पीछे से बुलाये तो पलट कर कभी नहीं देखना) #2YearsofStree."

पलट (पर अगर हमारी स्त्री आपको पीछे से बुलाये तो पलट कर कभी नहीं देखना) #2YearsofStree Pic credit: @viveck_daaschaudhary

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Aug 30, 2020 at 4:45am PDT

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was a huge hit.

