2 Years Of Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share behind-the-scenes photos 

Two years ago, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer in Dinesh Vijan production, a horror-comedy Stree. The film starred Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others and gave us a great laugh and also induced some chills.
Marking the second anniversary of Stree, Shraddha shared some fun images on her social media. Shraddha took to her social media and said," #2YearsOfStree." The actress shared a carousel of images of stills from the film and some BTS too.
#2YearsOfStree ???????? @rajkummar_rao @amarkaushik @pankajtripathi @aparshakti_khurana @nowitsabhi @maddockfilms
पलट (पर अगर हमारी स्त्री आपको पीछे से बुलाये तो पलट कर कभी नहीं देखना) #2YearsofStree Pic credit: @viveck_daaschaudhary
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was a huge hit.
