Aamir Ali shares a glimpse of his daughter Ayra Ali as she turns one!

Aamir Ali, who is currently prepping for his upcoming project has introduced his daughter to his Instagram followers. The actor has shared a glimpse of his bundle of joy as she turned one this year. Celebrating her first birthday, Aamir Ali looks ecstatic posing with Ayra Ali. He spoke about love at first sight and how being with her got him through the difficult days.

He posted a couple of pictures with the caption, “Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time.. So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going.. My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali ❤️ #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust”.

Take a look at his post.

View this post on Instagram

Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time.. So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going.. My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali ❤️ #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) on Aug 30, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

Congratulating him, a lot of celebrities including Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy sent across their love for the father-daughter duo.

Also Read: Aamir Ali sports a clean-shaven look for his upcoming project

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results