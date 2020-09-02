Vicky Kaushal says he would love to go back on the sets

With the television industry shooting for the past two months, the film industry is still hesitating to take things ahead at a normal pace. While most of the filmmakers are scheduled to begin shooting in October, a lot of them are still figuring out a proper schedule to abide by. Vicky Kaushal, who will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Sam, and a comedy film with YRF, is eager to continue work. This is the longest he has been on a break officially and he agrees that it is the same for his fellow industry mates.
Vicky Kaushal says he would love to go back to the sets as soon as possible.
