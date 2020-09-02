“These days it is no longer a taboo to find love even at a later stage in life”, says Varun Badola

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been a super hit among the viewers since its inception. The distinct storyline of the show and the amazing father-daughter duo of Amber (Varun Badola) and Niya (Anjali Tatrari) have caught the viewers’ attention and is widely loved for the cute on-screen relationship where Niya is on a mission to find a suitable bride for her dad.
As the story unfolded, Amber has turned from a grumpy single dad to a very soft-hearted person in love as he got a second chance in love. He has become an inspiration to middle-aged people that they can find love at any age and be happy. Talking about his journey as Amber, Varun shared, “Everyone needs a partner in life, and you cannot share everything with your children. These days it is no longer a taboo to find love even at a later stage in life. In fact, these days the children play cupid to their single parents and find a perfect partner for them, who can be a support for each other for the rest of their lives. And our show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan highlights the same progressive thought.”
