Tiger Shroff is an inspiration as he does a 220 kg deadlift ; watch

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood and does justice to the title of ‘action hero’. Tiger Shroff often shares video glimpses of his workout sessions showing how he keeps excelling at his work. Recently, the actor had everybody in awe as he did a deadlift of 220 kg weight.

Sharing the video, Shroff wrote, “Excuse the war cries…that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift’. In the video he can be seen going through two attempts to do the deadlift. In the first attempt, he can be seen trying to feel the weight and gives up soon after. In the second attempt, he lifts the weights till his knees. Soon after posting the video, the comment section was flooded with praises for the Baaghi star.

View this post on Instagram

Excuse the war cries…that felt heavy af???? @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Aug 31, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani shared three clapping emojis. Dino Morea wrote, “Damnnn Tiger @tigerjackieshroff that’s some good weight. the best exercise brother.” Rohit Roy wrote, “Baaaaap re….”

A few days back, Tiger had shared a throwback video of himself in recovery post performing action stunts for Baaghi 3. Sharing the video he wrote, "Post baaghi 3 shoot days thats how i spent most of my time????# recovery"

View this post on Instagram

Post baaghi 3 shoot days thats how i spent most of my time????# recovery

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:43am PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the second instalment of his debut movie, Heropanti. Apart from that, his film, Rambo is back on track with Rohit Dhawan as the director.

ALSO READ: As lockdown eases, Tiger Shroff resumes work amid COVID-19

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results