Abhishek Bachchan attends JP Dutta’s daughter’s engagement ; first public appearance after COVID-19 recovery

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who recovered from COVID-19 a few weeks back has stepped out for the first time ever since he got discharged. The actor was clicked at the engagement ceremony of JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi. She got engaged to director Binoy Gandhi.

Pictures of Abhishek happily posing with the couple have been doing the rounds on the internet. The actor was seen wearing an off white kurta. Nidhi was seen in a gota-patti lehenga by Abu Jaani Sandep Khosla whereas Binoy Gandhi looked smart in a finely tailored kurta pajama set.

Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut in the 2000 film Refugee directed by JP Dutta which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were also clicked at the mehendi ceremony of Nidhi Dutta. The actress was seen in a hot pink suit while Amrita Singh opted for a multi-coloured suit.

ALSO READ: The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan may resume shoot remotely

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results