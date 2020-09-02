“I’m sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you,” writes Shibani Dandekar seeking Justice for Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after a complaint was filed as her by the family of the late actor. The CBI is currently investigating the case and have interrogated Rhea for a total of 35 hours in a span of three days. The actress who has been followed by reporters during this period has also filed formal complaints against media houses, paparazzi and filed a petition in the Supreme court against trial by media. Now, few celebrities have come out in support of Rhea Chakrborty especially after listening to her side of the story through recent interviews she gave.

On Wednesday, model and actress Shibani Dandekar took to her social media handle and penned her thoughts about Rhea Chakraborty and empathised with the family for the way they are being treated. “I've known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old. Vibrant, strong, vivacious. such a bright spark.. so full of life! I've witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as she and her family (some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma,” she wrote.

“We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point! Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge, jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and a frightening side of Humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he took his own life she was crucified. What have we become? I've seen first hand what this has done to her mother's health, how it has affected her father who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be,” she added.

I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty ????????❤️ #justiceforrhea

“My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient, I have so much love and respect for you, for the human being you are and for fighting this till the end knowing that you have the truth on your side… I'm sorry you had to go through this.. I'm sorry that we weren't better. I'm sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren't there for you when you needed them the most. I'm sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life.. I'm so sorry.. I'm with you always. #JusticeForRhea,” she concluded.

