Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanada shares her struggle with anxiety 

After having completed her graduation, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is working on normalising the conversation around mental health through her organization Aara Health. On Tuesday, the organisation through their official handle on Instagram shared a video where Navya talks about her own struggle with anxiety and how she sought therapy for it.

“It was something new for me as well. I wanted to kind of experience it myself before talking about it. Obviously, my family knows that I am in therapy but I don’t think any of my friends do. I don’t know if would still go and tell them,” she said.

She also spoke about the moment when she realised that she needed help. “I went fairly recently, like you said that you realise when you hit rock bottom. I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn’t figure out why. I was like okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don’t think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help,” she added.

“There have been times in my life when I haven’t been surrounded by positive people and I have seen how negatively it has impacted the way that I think. Not just about myself but about the world. I have learnt from then on that I am only going to surround myself with people who make me feel good and happy,” Navya said.

