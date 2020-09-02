‘She has a wonderful part and is completely incredible,’- Twinkle Khanna on mother Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Tenet

Twinkle Khanna who is in Scotland currently watched Christopher Nolan's Tenet in the theatres which released a few days ago. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role as she makes her debut in Hollywood.

After watching the film, Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her mother from one of the scenes and wrote, "Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible. Variety writes, "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling.” #MamaMia"

Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible. Variety writes, "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling." #MamaMia

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor too watched the film in London and appreciated Dimple Kapadia's performance. Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture of Dimple and wrote, “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing,”

So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing.

Nolan's Tenet is one the first big budget films to hit the theatres since the shutdown of theatres across the world due to the pandemic. The film also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

