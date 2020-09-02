Allu Arjun offers Rs. 2 lakhs each to families of Pawan Kalyan fans who lost their lives by electrocution

Telugu super star Pawan Kalyan turns a year older today and fans of the star were celebrating his birthday in their own ways. However, in an unforeseen incident three of Pawan Kalyan’s fans lost their lives.
The three fans from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh lost their lives when they were trying to fix a banner of their favourite actor. Reportedly, the three got electrocuted after coming in contact with live electric cables.
Pawan Kalyan also showed respect to dead and and has offered Rs. 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.
