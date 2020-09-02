Allu Arjun offers Rs. 2 lakhs each to families of Pawan Kalyan fans who lost their lives by electrocution

Telugu super star Pawan Kalyan turns a year older today and fans of the star were celebrating his birthday in their own ways. However, in an unforeseen incident three of Pawan Kalyan’s fans lost their lives.

The three fans from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh lost their lives when they were trying to fix a banner of their favourite actor. Reportedly, the three got electrocuted after coming in contact with live electric cables.

After getting to know of this unfortunate incident, actor Allu Arjun decided to lend support to families of the deceased by providing financial help. “I am very saddened by the demise of Pawan Kalyan garu's fans yesterday in an unfortunate accident. My deepest condolences to their families and dear ones. I would like to extend my support by donating an amount of rupees 2 lakh each to their families. I heart fully appreciate all fans and people who have been volunteering and extending their support. Love," he wrote on Instagram.

Pawan Kalyan also showed respect to dead and and has offered Rs. 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

