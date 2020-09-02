Jennifer Winget’s latest selfies are sure to stir up a storm!

Jennifer Winget, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2, had recently taken a break from social media. But, she was back soon on popular demand and the actress had recently driven her fans crazy with her new hairdo. Making us fall in love with her time and again, Jennifer Winget put the lockdown to use as she donned the hat of a painter and surprised us all with her brush strokes.
View this post on Instagram
What a mid-life …I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like! ????♀
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:27pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A Revolution In The Making????
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Whilst we’re all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white.
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Just staring… . …still stirring up a storm!????
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT
On the work front, Jennifer Winget has not signed any other project so far.
Also Read: Jennifer Winget flaunts her new haircolour and we’re in love!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply