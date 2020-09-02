Jennifer Winget’s latest selfies are sure to stir up a storm!

Jennifer Winget, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2, had recently taken a break from social media. But, she was back soon on popular demand and the actress had recently driven her fans crazy with her new hairdo. Making us fall in love with her time and again, Jennifer Winget put the lockdown to use as she donned the hat of a painter and surprised us all with her brush strokes.

She recently took to her Instagram to share a series of selfies that will surely leave you in awe of the actress yet again. “Whilst we’re all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white”, she wrote on one of the pictures that she shared. Needless to say, her fans are in a frenzy to see their favourite celebrity post pictures back-to-back. Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

What a mid-life …I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like! ????‍♀

View this post on Instagram

A Revolution In The Making????

View this post on Instagram

Whilst we’re all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white.

View this post on Instagram

Just staring… . …still stirring up a storm!????

On the work front, Jennifer Winget has not signed any other project so far.

