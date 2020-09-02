Babil Khan shares how Irrfan Khan used to write notes on his wall when he left for London

Babil Khan has been sharing some unseen and unknown facts about Irrfan Khan ever since his demise and his fans couldn’t be more grateful to him for that. From sharing inside stories to how Irrfan Khan helped him with confidential scripts of films like Joker and more, Babil Khan has been reliving his days with his Baba. He recently took to his Instagram to share a couple of pictures where he revealed that Irrfan Khan used to write notes on his wall when he left to study in London.

He wrote, “When you zoom in to notice what’s written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt ‘opinion’ with an ‘E’, I am obviously biased here cause I think that’s kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a ‘D’ on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken. Plus I like ducks, there’s a secret joke in that, see if u can find it.”

Take a look at his post and the entire caption, right here.

I forgot to put in the second picture, didn't want to write the entire caption again, also switched up the order of the pictures by mistake, yes I know I had one job, but do I look like I give a shit ????‍♂️

