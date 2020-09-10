Robert De Niro and Machine Gun Kelly to star in Wash Me In The River

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are set to star in a movie titled Wash Me In The River. Helmed by Randall Emmett, the film will also star John Malkovich whereas musician Quavo is currently in talks.
According to Deadline, "The Adam Taylor Barker script focuses on a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail."
Wash Me In The River will roll on November 9 in Georgia and Puerto Rico.
