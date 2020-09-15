Kriti Sanon reacts to media chaos on flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon expressed her shock on finding a few Indian media reporters covering Kangana Ranaut's arrival to Mumbai on the flight. Kriti retweeted a video shared by a media house which was recorded by a passenger on the flight. In the video, multiple media persons hounded Kangana for a response to their questions flouting social distancing norms and not wearing the mask properly.

In the video, it can be seen how the media is constantly questioning Kangana standing beside her seat even while the actress refused to speak. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "This is what i meant.. how is this even allowed? Have we forgotten that we are still in the middle of a serious pandemic and the number of cases are just rising? We haven’t even reached a peak yet!.”

This is what i meant.. how is this even allowed? Have we forgotten that we are still in the middle of a serious pandemic and the number of cases are just rising? We haven’t even reached a peak yet! https://t.co/nBgPDiqLtp

— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography inside the flight.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has been exempted from the 14-day home quarantine rule. The rule is for people who arrive from outside the state. According to officials, the actress will stay in the city for less than 7 days and therefore is exempted from home quarantine under the short term visitor category. Reportedly, Kangana will be leaving Mumbai on September 14.

