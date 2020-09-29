Bombay High Court reserves order on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea 

The Bombay High Court after listening to the arguments on bail plea by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty on Thursday reserved the order. The Chakraborty siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) in a drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A Single Judge Bench of Justice SV Kotwal was hearing the bail applications.

Meanwhile, the NCB had earlier filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court seeking rejection of the bail pleas of the siblings. According to a report by Indian Express, the affidavits that were submitted by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede stated that the drugs, in which Rhea and Showik are accused of, were not meant for personal consumption. “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from the mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show that the present applicant Rhea has not only regularly dealt (with) but has also financed illicit trafficking of drugs,” the report stated.

Rhea was arrested on September 8 and Showik was taken into NCB custody on September 4. Their earlier bail application was rejected by a special NDPS court and they were sent to judicial custody. Rhea will be in judicial custody till October 6.

