Neena Gupta reveals how Masaba Gupta reacted when she informed her about her decision to get married

Actress Neena Gupta has had an eventful life and never shies away from opening up about her personal life. The senior actress in an interview with a daily revealed how her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta reacted to her decision of getting married to the Delhi based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta is Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards' daughter. Neena had her when she was in a relationship with Vivian Richards in the 1980s. Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehra in 2008 when Masaba was 19. When Neena Gupta told Masaba that she plans on getting married, her daughter wanted to know why. The actress told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you do not get respect.

Neena Gupta revealed that bringing up the topic was a bit awkward but it went well. She said that Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother's happiness whether she likes it or not.

Masaba and Neena recently featured on the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which marked Masaba's debut in acting. The show reflects on the real life events and experiences in Masaba's life.

