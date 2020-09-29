 Rhea Chakraborty is accused of harbouring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption of drugs: Reports

The Bombay High Court is hearing the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty today. The siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) a few weeks back and will be in judicial custody till October 6.
According to a report in Times of India, the NCB submitted in the court that Rhea Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.
Reportedly, the NCB said that Rhea is accused of harbouring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption of drugs. As per reports, NCB said that the "applicant being aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput being someone who is engaged in consumption has harboured him and concealed him whilst he was engaged in consumption of drugs".
