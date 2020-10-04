Kiara Advani shoots three-ads with Farah Khan over an eight-hour schedule

Kiara Advani, who is currently on a roll with back to back films lined up, has added a reason for her fans excited with her upcoming project. The actress filmed three-ads back-to-back with filmmaker Farah Khan and even did a photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker.
In a picture, the actress is seen shooting with Farah Khan and Avinash Gowariker, puzzling everyone with her next up! The actress filmed three-ads during an eight-hour leg. According to a daily, the ads were filmed at Bandra's Mehboob Studios. Farah Khan said that the team was provided a separate sanitised enclosure. She credited cinematographer Sunil Patel for the shoot to happen smoothly. Kiara apparently did not even take a break during lunch and was ready with her makeup before the camera rolled. Farah said that they were a limited team of 30-40 people including Kiara's makeup, hair, and costume team.
