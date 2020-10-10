Kangana Ranaut presents proof to Swara Bhaskar on the ‘Kangana Award Wapas Kar’ trend

After the AIIMS’ conclusive reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death not being a murder, many on Twitter were rejoicing for Rhea Chakraborty’s release including actors and directors like Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha. Now that the AIIMS has informed that the actor’s death was in fact a suicide, a lot of people started digging Kangana Ranaut’s old interviews where she said that she will return her Padma Shri award if she fails to prove the claims that she has been making on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter to write, “Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???” In response to this, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “ये है मेरा इंटर्व्यू अगर याददाश्त कमज़ोर हो तो फिर से देखें, अगर मैंने एक भी झूठा या ग़लत आरोप लगाया हो, तों मैं अपने सारे अवार्डस वापिस कर दूँगी, ये एक क्षत्रिय का वचन है, मैं राम भक्त हूँ, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाए, जय श्री राम ????#KanganaAwardWapasKar”
Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? ????????????
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020
ये है मेरा इंटर्व्यू अगर याददाश्त कमज़ोर हो तो फिर से देखें, अगर मैंने एक भी झूठा या ग़लत आरोप लगाया हो, तों मैं अपने सारे अवार्डस वापिस कर दूँगी, ये एक क्षत्रिय का वचन है, मैं राम भक्त हूँ, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाए, जय श्री राम ????#KanganaAwardWapasKar https://t.co/j6H8zLsuEp
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 7, 2020
