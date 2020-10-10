“She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates” – reveals Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was released on bail on October 8 after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her in drugs angle related to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. She spent a month in jail and her lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed how she has been doing.

Speaking to NDTV on Wednesday, he said, “I personally went to jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests.”

“The reason that she was hounded, was just because the family was after her. I don’t know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned,” he said. “I’ve been saying that the central agencies — the CBI, the NCB, the ED — have been hounding her only because she was the housewife or the live-in partner of this gentleman,” the lawyer told the news channel.

He further said, “Media channels, particularly those which were hounding her, were doing it only for the TRPs. They were formatting all this fake news and bogus stories.”

While Rhea Chakraborty’s bail application was accepted, her brother Showik Chakraborty remains in jail.

ALSO READ: The trauma of being Rhea Chakraborty

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results