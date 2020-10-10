Himanshi Khurana gets discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

A couple of weeks back, Himanshi Khurana was tested positive for COVID-19 and was in-home quarantine. However, after her health deteriorated, she had to be rushed to the hospital for proper treatment. The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress has done many music videos since her exit from the show and contracted the virus after one such outdoor shoot.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
Thanku everyone I’m fit n fine now ???????? Nightsuit @twinchicss
A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Oct 7, 2020 at 4:28am PDT
