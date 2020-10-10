Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan tests positive for Coronavirus after his wife Neha Swami

Recently, Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami had tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor took to his social media to inform his fans about the same. He underwent a rapid test with his son Ayaan and they tested negative. However, in a detailed test, Ayaan has tested positive while Arjun tested negative once again. Ayaan is currently quarantined with his mother.
Take a look at Arjun’s post.
Get well soon, Ayaan!
