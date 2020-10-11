Here’s the change Amitabh Bachchan’s stylist for KBC had to make keeping in mind the sanitization guidelines

Amitabh Bachchan won over coronavirus in August and got back to work in September. He began shooting for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati nearly a month after testing negative for the virus. The megastar who turns 78 today is also a timeless fashion icon and never shies from experimenting.

As the host of KBC, Bachchan is seen wearing formal wear, five times a week. The senior actor's stylist Priya Patil says he is the easiest star to work with as he embraces unusual silhouettes.

Talking to a tabloid, Patil said that the meeting for his look was conducted virtually this year due to the pandemic. This time, while the focus was on upping his style quotient, the stylist was also responsible to ensure Bachchan's safety. Due to the safety guidelines in place which include sanitization and physical distancing, Patil did away with tie knots for the actor this year. Last year, Bachchan had experimented with tie knots including the eldredge, trinity and rose knots. Patil said that since they are practicing social distancing on the sets, they introduced brooches and collar pins instead as they can be sanitized as well.

Patil also said that they ensure minimum physical contact once the outfits are tailored. Before dispatching the outfits to Bachchan's vanity van they are sprayed with disinfectants.

