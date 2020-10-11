Here’s the change Amitabh Bachchan’s stylist for KBC had to make keeping in mind the sanitization guidelines

Amitabh Bachchan won over coronavirus in August and got back to work in September. He began shooting for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati nearly a month after testing negative for the virus. The megastar who turns 78 today is also a timeless fashion icon and never shies from experimenting.
As the host of KBC, Bachchan is seen wearing formal wear, five times a week. The senior actor's stylist Priya Patil says he is the easiest star to work with as he embraces unusual silhouettes.
Patil also said that they ensure minimum physical contact once the outfits are tailored. Before dispatching the outfits to Bachchan's vanity van they are sprayed with disinfectants.
