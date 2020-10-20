Ayushmann Khurrana has a witty take on the way his Instagram page looks with all the brand endorsements

Ayushmann Khurrana is a powerhouse performer and a multi-faceted entertainer who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with his progressive social entertainers that have become huge successes at the box office. Today, people refer to his brand of inspired and clutter-breaking cinema as ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’ and with him delivering eight back-to-back hits, his brand equity is on an all time high.
Ayushmann’s name today is synonymous to important core Indian values like credibility, bankability, clutter-breaker, real, relatable, aspirational, self-made, outsider, role model and this lockdown has proven that he is a pandemic proof artiste with brands. During the lockdown, Ayushmann signed at least seven new A-list brands and his social media is a proof that the star is the go-to Bollywood star for brands looking for a super credible Bollywood face.
आज सोमवार भी इतवार सा नज़र आता है, मेरा Insta page अब एक इश्तहार सा नज़र आता है।
Ayushmann is now set to begin filming his much-anticipated next, a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor.
