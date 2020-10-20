Rahul Vaidya schooled by Salman Khan for age-shaming Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14

Contestants tend to get a little nasty and aggressive with their language during the tasks and it is against the rules of Bigg Boss house. In Bigg Boss 14, even though the show has been on air for just two weeks, the contestants have already gotten into a lot of arguments. During the farm-land task, Eijaz Khan was body-shamed by Jana Kumar Sanu and age-shamed by Rahul Vaidya.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lost his cool on Rahul Vaidya over his comments on Eijaz Khan’s age. Rahul was heard saying, “Chacha bhago mat, umar ke liye achcha nahi hai”. Salman Khan had also schooled Mahira Khan for passing comments on Sidharth Shukla’s age and this season he has done it with Rahul Vaidya.

Salman Khan addressing this matter has surely left Eijaz Khan’s fans impressed.

Also Read: Nishant Singh Malkhani says, “I think the Bigg Boss 14 house is the safest”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results