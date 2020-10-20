Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill is all set to collaborate with Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis

Shehnaaz Gill has become quite the hot topic ever since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her fans have loved every bit of her on the show and are even expecting her to make an entrance on Bigg Boss 14. However, Shehnaaz has denied being a part of the current season since she says that Bigg Boss has already given her all that she wanted. However, after exiting the house, she was seen in multiple music videos.

While her fans can’t get enough of the Punjabi Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to collaborate for her next venture with Arjun Kanungo and the South African model Carla Dennis. Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz shared a couple of pictures while Arjun dropped a hint on the possible title of the song. Take a look at their posts and it is surely going to be a treat for both their fans.

View this post on Instagram

???????????????? @carlaruthdennis @arjunkanungo #funtym

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Oct 18, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Ab @shehnaazgill aur @carlaruthdennis ko ‘among us’ sikhana padega ???? super fun day @tanzeel_khan03 @unnati_m @stuffbynemo

A post shared by ????Arjun???? (@arjunkanungo) on Oct 18, 2020 at 11:26pm PDT

Are you excited to see Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo collaborate? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

